Advance Titan
UWO Foundation launches 1871 Society campaign to support student scholarships
The UW Oshkosh Foundation recently launched the 1871 Society, a new fundraising push named in honor of the year the University began and focused on bringing critical scholarship resources to meet the needs of students. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The Foundation’s goal is to have...
Advance Titan
County heath department announces COVID vaccine clinics
Beginning Feb. 1, the Winnebago County Health Department will offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays in Oshkosh. In the morning, the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave., will host a clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and, in the afternoon, the clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. County Road Y, is open from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
