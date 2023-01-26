ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UWO Foundation launches 1871 Society campaign to support student scholarships

The UW Oshkosh Foundation recently launched the 1871 Society, a new fundraising push named in honor of the year the University began and focused on bringing critical scholarship resources to meet the needs of students. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The Foundation’s goal is to have...
OSHKOSH, WI
Advance Titan

County heath department announces COVID vaccine clinics

Beginning Feb. 1, the Winnebago County Health Department will offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays in Oshkosh. In the morning, the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave., will host a clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and, in the afternoon, the clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. County Road Y, is open from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI

