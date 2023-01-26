ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff

(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
104.1 WIKY

UK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and...
104.1 WIKY

Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
104.1 WIKY

Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump

(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
104.1 WIKY

Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades

(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
104.1 WIKY

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy