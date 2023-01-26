Read full article on original website
Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset – The Information
(Reuters) – Apple Inc is developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people who worked on the headset. According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
UK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other...
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...
