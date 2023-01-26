Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy attacks effort to allow Russia back at Olympics
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable”. “Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead- governor
(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.
Three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – Three people were killed by Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said. “Today’s Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured,” the administration...
NATO’s Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance’s ties in Asia
SEOUL (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday, the first stop on a trip aimed at strengthening the alliance’s ties with U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China. In Seoul,...
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...
Handball-Denmark beat France to historic third handball world title
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark outclassed France to become the first country to win three straight men’s IHF World Handball Championship titles after prevailing in an electrifying final by a score of 34-29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Sunday. The Danes led by a single goal at...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
Russia says nuclear arms treaty with U.S. may end after 2026
(Reuters) – Russia’s deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was “quite possible” the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026. “This is quite a possible scenario,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the...
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”
(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.
Peru’s Boluarte to propose new bill to advance elections if Congress rejects current proposal
(Reuters) – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Sunday evening promised to propose a constitutional reform to move general elections to October 2023 if lawmakers do not reconsider a proposal to advance the elections to later this year. Lawmakers on Friday rejected a proposal that would open the door to...
Syria denies OPCW’s findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018 – statement
(Reuters) – Syria’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that found the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical weapon attack on the rebel-held Syrian city of Douma in 2018 lacked any evidence, and denied the allegations.
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Top French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
PARIS (Reuters) – Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities, has banned the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, to prevent fraud and plagiarism. ChatGPT is a free programme that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt,...
