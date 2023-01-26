ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy attacks effort to allow Russia back at Olympics

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable”. “Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell...
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead- governor

(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.
Three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson – officials

KYIV (Reuters) – Three people were killed by Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said. “Today’s Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured,” the administration...
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...
Handball-Denmark beat France to historic third handball world title

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark outclassed France to become the first country to win three straight men’s IHF World Handball Championship titles after prevailing in an electrifying final by a score of 34-29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Sunday. The Danes led by a single goal at...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
Russia says nuclear arms treaty with U.S. may end after 2026

(Reuters) – Russia’s deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was “quite possible” the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026. “This is quite a possible scenario,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the...
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”

(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.
Syria denies OPCW’s findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018 – statement

(Reuters) – Syria’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that found the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical weapon attack on the rebel-held Syrian city of Douma in 2018 lacked any evidence, and denied the allegations.
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Top French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism

PARIS (Reuters) – Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities, has banned the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, to prevent fraud and plagiarism. ChatGPT is a free programme that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt,...

