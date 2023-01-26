Reese Witherspoon’s Former Malibu Getaway—Complete With an Airstream—Hits The Market for $6 Million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO