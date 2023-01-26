Reese Witherspoon’s Former Malibu Getaway—Complete With an Airstream—Hits The Market for $6 Million

Read full article on original website
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Shooting In Westmont Leaves One Man DeadWestmont Community NewsWestmont, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Dr. Dre Sells Mediterranean-Style Calabasas Home for $6 Million
Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre has found a buyer for his Mediterranean-style Calabasas mansion, according to Dirt. The 9,378-square-foot house fetched $6 million, making for a roughly $1 million profit from when the rap mogul bought the place back in 2018. Settled on a private cul-de-sac in a gated community, the...
SheKnows
Fashion Designer Kimora Lee Simmons Is Selling Her Luxe Beverly Hills Mansion for $23 Million — See the Photos!
After a little under two years of staying off the real estate market, fashion designer and model Kimora Lee Simmons is ready to say goodbye to her insanely lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Simmons has been at the top of her game for years, becoming a multi-hyphenate star by dabbling in...
SheKnows
Tom Ford Bought This Incredibly Modern Glass-Enclosed Oasis for $51 Million — See Inside!
Over the years, Tom Ford has cemented that he has great taste in fashion, makeup, and movies, but this time he’s proving the same goes for his real estate! Per reporting from Dirt, the fashion designer just closed a deal and bought a luxurious home in Palm Beach, FL, for a whopping price tag of $51 million.
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
Ellen DeGeneres Offloads $21 Million Investment on Bombshell Dating Mogul
Rancho San Leandro has already been bought and sold by Ellen DeGeneres once before.
These are the richest models in the world
GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
In Style
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels...
Popculture
Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.
Chris Brown mocked for ‘department store’ sized closet in his house: ‘This isn’t a flex’
Chris Brown revealed that he built a “department store” sized wardrobe in his house to store all of his clothing, but many fans were unimpressed with the size of his closet and more concerned with his organisation skills.The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on 25 January to show off his extensive clothing collection. “I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the video. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”The “Kiss Kiss” singer panned his camera through a long hallway filled with racks of puffer jackets and T-shirts. At the end...
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
cottagesgardens.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Stylish Encino Compound Hits the Market Asking $13M
Acclaimed movie star, and long-ago Friday Night Lights star for die-hard FNL fans, Michael B. Jordan just listed this Encino home and it’s a stunner. While it certainly has mesmerizing qualities, it isn’t something the actor has had for long. Dropping $12.51 million on it in May 2022, Jordan has put it on the market just eight months later for $12.998 million.
Hillside collapses in front of Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills home, crushes singer's Jaguar
A landslide left Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills mansion precariously close to the edge of a washed-out hillside.
Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar
Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of an overflowing river gushing behind her in Montecito, California, home to celebs like Oprah and Harry and Meghan
Montecito faces mandatory evacuations due to flash flooding in the area. Photos and video show streets full of water and home damage.
