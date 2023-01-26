The Super Bowl might be two weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start looking ahead at the betting lines. And we're not just talking about the moneyline, spread and over/under either. We've got Super Bowl MVP odds, the coin toss, and much, much more. So, before you start placing your Super Bowl bets, read this to know how to bet the Super Bowl and what some of the current trends are from the previous Super Bowls.

