Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
FOX Sports
49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts and the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles were in complete command while taking down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7, on Sunday. With the win, Philly is headed to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
When is 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)
Yardbarker
Eagles fans celebrate NFC title after absolute beatdown of 49ers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At Tobias Frogg in Manor Township, Lancaster County, both San Francisco 49ers fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans took in Sunday's NFC Championship game. On the line: a trip to Super Bowl Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona. "The 49ers are a second half team. They're playing against...
Wordle Today #590 Hints and Answer for Monday, January 30 Challenge
Find out everything you need to know about Wordle #590, including clues and the answer to today's mystery word.
NFL playoff Sunday schedule, TV for AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with the conference championships. These are the final two games of the season before the Super Bowl. In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers take their No. 1-ranked defense on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 2-ranked defense.
For Sports and Film Celebrities, the Clear Choice Is a Ford Bronco
Detroit Lions DE Aiden Hutchinson and Bosch actor Titus Welliver are among those adding to their Bronco collection.
bvmsports.com
Haason Reddick enters NFC Championship Game with extra motivation
Filed under: Podcasts BGN Radio NFL Podcasts Haason Reddick enters NFC Championship Game with extra motivation By Raichele Privette Jan 28, 2023, 9:47am EST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options…
