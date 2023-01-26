ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Oregonian

BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 bonus on 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the City of Brotherly Love prepares to host the NFC Championship Game, BetMGM sportsbook is offering BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS worth up...
PennLive.com

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

When is 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Super Bowl odds and trends: Get the early jump on Eagles-Chiefs

The Super Bowl might be two weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start looking ahead at the betting lines. And we're not just talking about the moneyline, spread and over/under either. We've got Super Bowl MVP odds, the coin toss, and much, much more. So, before you start placing your Super Bowl bets, read this to know how to bet the Super Bowl and what some of the current trends are from the previous Super Bowls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bvmsports.com

Haason Reddick enters NFC Championship Game with extra motivation

Filed under: Podcasts BGN Radio NFL Podcasts Haason Reddick enters NFC Championship Game with extra motivation By Raichele Privette Jan 28, 2023, 9:47am EST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options…
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
