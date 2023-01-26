ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the air temperatures Sunday didn’t reach above zero, it’s hard to even think about any outdoor activity. But, for one Bismarck woman, that’s all that might be on her mind. April Lund has qualified to compete at the Boston Marathon, which many...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Glasser Images Fades To Black For The Last Time

Broken promises and broken hearts - seems like just yesterday. This story takes us all the way back to the pandemic - when the streets of Bismarck and Mandan were nearly deserted due to the Coronavirus. There were a ton of wedding plans in motion for BisMan residents, going through the checklist from top to bottom - who to invite, where the wedding rehearsal dinner will take place - of course, the SITE of the big day has already been chosen - one of the most critical decisions of all is to pick a photographer. This person or persons will have a HUGE task of preserving and capturing all the moments on film, for all involved to cherish forever - what could possibly go wrong?
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Saturday Night Ride Along With A Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy

Humble, courteous, professional... ...that sums up 27-year-old Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy Zach Bugbee to a tee. I spent 5 hours last night on what's called a "Ride Along" - This was my 3rd one, the first way back in 1999 with a Poway Sheriff ( San Diego, California ), A Minot police officer had me in his vehicle about 4 years ago, and then on a cold Saturday night here in Bismarck. I met Zach in the summer during Bike Night at Sickies - he went ahead and set it up for me - this is something I HIGHLY recommend for a trillion reasons, and you can contact the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department for more info.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With record-setting snowfall at the end of last year, it is no surprise there are giant snow piles all around town. But which one is the biggest?. First, we started here at the mall, obviously, we got a lot of snow. I have this wonderful snowbank right here in front of me and I am going to start climbing, so just follow along.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Want to change your water bill? Voice your opinion in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Residents in one city are getting the opportunity to voice their opinion when it comes to their water utility bills. Bismarck Public Works is looking to update water utility rates, and the division wants the public’s input. The last time rates were updated were back in 2018. Officials say utility rates […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? 1/28-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Stuck for ideas on what to do this weekend? As usual, KX has you covered. There’s a good assortment of events in Bismarck, Minot, and Williston for you to enjoy. BISMARCK University of Mary Jazz Festival — This annual Jazz Festival is celebrating its 50th year here in Bismarck at the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan couple recovering from house explosion fire

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan couple is still recovering after a fire destroyed their home on Cortez Circle. Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped from a house fire thanks to a neighbor on January 18. The couple was airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to their son, Kevin […]
MANDAN, ND
federalregister.gov

BNSF Railway Bridge Across the Missouri River Between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota; Record of Decision

Notice of availability for a Record of Decision. The Coast Guard announces the availability of a Record of Decision (ROD) for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota. This was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, and Council on Environmental Quality implementing regulations. The ROD, which concludes the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the project, explains the Coast Guard's decision, describes the alternatives considered, and discusses the plans for mitigation and monitoring. The Coast Guard's decision is to approve the location and plans for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge using the applicant's preferred alternative: Construct a new bridge with 200-foot spans and piers, 20 feet upstream of the existing bridge, and remove the existing bridge. The Coast Guard is making the ROD available to the public in the docket for this notice.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Bed Bath & Beyond Closing In April

I hate to use that old expression "The writing is on the wall" - but in this scenario, it looks like it's pretty accurate. The wear and tear of nationwide chain businesses occur quite a bit, and it's always sad when after all the rumors about one of your favorite places that you have shopped at for years, make that decision to close its doors for good. Just over a year ago one of my co-workers wrote a story about Bed Bath & Beyond - it sure seems like a long time ago when the company announced "...37 of approximately 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks" At that point - January 2022 - he chose to call our local Bed Bath & Beyond store and see if we were on that awful list. The information he received was that the person on the other line "Had no clue..." and suggested contacting their corporate office, and that was as far as he could get.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo is working on limited hours during the winter season, but the staff are still hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping bellies full doesn’t come cheap. As winter has settled in, you might think the animals slow down...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Local diner beaten by egg prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Weekend BRB: Jazzed up at the University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Modern music has seen the development of many genres of song — but this also means that some older styles are worried about fading away in recent times. Luckily, one of these legendary styles is still alive and kicking, and nowhere is this cleared than at the University of Mary’s 50th […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Open police investigation at Bismarck public school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School. At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement: “Bismarck Public Schools […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
Mandan, ND
