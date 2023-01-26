ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Junkie Radio #3330: Reaction to Conor McGregor in trouble (again), guests Adrian Yanez and Randy Courure

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,330, the guys discuss the latest legal issue surrounding Conor McGregor after a woman accused him of attacking and threatening to kill her on his yacht this past summer. Plus, they welcome UFC bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez and UFC Hall of Famer/PFL commentator Randy Couture as guests of the show. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

