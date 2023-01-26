ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Downeast YMCA CEO is retiring

ELLSWORTH-- After more than two decades with the Down East YMCA, CEO Peter Farragher is officially retiring. Farragher started his career at the Y in 1986, spending his first 12 years at the Beverley Regional YMCA in Massachusetts before coming to Ellsworth. He's known for helping open the Blue Hill...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Utah governor signs gender-affirming health care ban, school choice bills into law

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed a bill banning gender-affirming surgery on minors who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The state's Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year's session Jan. 17. Gov. Cox signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk.
UTAH STATE
Farm building fire deemed total loss

WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
WINTERPORT, ME
Dexter boys hoops handles PCHS for 6th straight win

GUILFORD - Dexter Tigers boys basketball knocked off Piscataquis 69-42 on Friday night, winning their third straight game by 17-or-more points. A 13-point game at the half, The Tigers spread the wealth offensively all game long with veterans like Will Kusnierz and Bryce Connor getting as many looks as younger players like Kellen Peavey and Ethan Doherty.
DEXTER, ME
One resident hospitalized after escaping apartment fire

VEAZIE -- A Veazie resident was transported to a local hospital following an apartment building fire earlier this evening. Around 4:23 p.m. the Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said one resident was transported...
VEAZIE, ME

