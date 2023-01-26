Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed a bill banning gender-affirming surgery on minors who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The state's Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year's session Jan. 17. Gov. Cox signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO