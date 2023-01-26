Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Downeast YMCA CEO is retiring
ELLSWORTH-- After more than two decades with the Down East YMCA, CEO Peter Farragher is officially retiring. Farragher started his career at the Y in 1986, spending his first 12 years at the Beverley Regional YMCA in Massachusetts before coming to Ellsworth. He's known for helping open the Blue Hill...
foxbangor.com
Utah governor signs gender-affirming health care ban, school choice bills into law
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed a bill banning gender-affirming surgery on minors who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The state's Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year's session Jan. 17. Gov. Cox signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk.
foxbangor.com
Farm building fire deemed total loss
WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
foxbangor.com
Dexter boys hoops handles PCHS for 6th straight win
GUILFORD - Dexter Tigers boys basketball knocked off Piscataquis 69-42 on Friday night, winning their third straight game by 17-or-more points. A 13-point game at the half, The Tigers spread the wealth offensively all game long with veterans like Will Kusnierz and Bryce Connor getting as many looks as younger players like Kellen Peavey and Ethan Doherty.
foxbangor.com
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Republicans in Arizona appointed Jeff DeWit as the party’s next chairman Saturday. The selection comes as Republicans in the battleground state hope to unite under new leadership and win back statewide elections. DeWit, a former Trump aide who worked on both of his presidential campaigns, will replace Kelli Ward,...
foxbangor.com
One resident hospitalized after escaping apartment fire
VEAZIE -- A Veazie resident was transported to a local hospital following an apartment building fire earlier this evening. Around 4:23 p.m. the Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said one resident was transported...
foxbangor.com
Detroit police looking for men seen on camera stealing car with baby inside
Detroit police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video stealing a car with a baby inside it on Monday. Officials say that the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Monday at a gas station in Detroit when someone left their 2020 Jeep Cherokee unattended, according to FOX 2.
Comments / 0