ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Bowie County deputy returns to work after being shot

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Bowie County sheriff's Lt. Scott Lillis in back on patrol after suffering a near-death injury last summer during a 20-hour pursuit of a homicide suspect. After a full recovery, Lillis was able to return two weeks ago to active duty. He says it feels good to be back on the job and serving the community.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Men who burglarized Texarkana, Wake Village ATMs sentenced to prison

26-year-old Teddrick Solomon and 21-year-old Corde St. Jules received 46 months and 41 months respectively in federal prison for their part in burglarizing the ATM at Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane on January 26, 2021, and the ATM at the Texar on 7th Street in Wake Village on February 2, 2021. Each man was also ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
KSLA

Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 43-year-old Robin Michelle Jones for violating her parole for Burglary of a Habitation. They also charged her with three outstanding misdemeanor warrants, a there is no bond. Erika Lizabeth Sanchez. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Erika Lizbeth Sanchez for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument and added Resisting Arrest...
ktoy1047.com

Hempstead County Sheriff releases statement regarding ATF ruling

In the statement, Singleton said that he will stand with other sheriffs from Arkansas in not assisting any federal agency including the ATF in violating the Constitution of the State of Arkansas or the Constitution of the United States. Singleton cited Arkansas Legislature Act 1012, which prohibits state and local employees, including law enforcement officials, from assisting the federal government in the enforcement of firearms regulations.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent

Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

TXDOT continues replacing SH-8 bridges at Sulphur River

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) continues to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8. The work is one of six TXDOT projects ongoing in Bowie County. For Cass County, the bridge replacement is one of three. In Bowie County, Interstate 30 is the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry

Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?

Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
MARION COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy