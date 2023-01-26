Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
KTBS
Bowie County deputy returns to work after being shot
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Bowie County sheriff's Lt. Scott Lillis in back on patrol after suffering a near-death injury last summer during a 20-hour pursuit of a homicide suspect. After a full recovery, Lillis was able to return two weeks ago to active duty. He says it feels good to be back on the job and serving the community.
Two men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank theft in Bowie County, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to a release, Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Solomon was sentenced […]
KSLA
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ktoy1047.com
Men who burglarized Texarkana, Wake Village ATMs sentenced to prison
26-year-old Teddrick Solomon and 21-year-old Corde St. Jules received 46 months and 41 months respectively in federal prison for their part in burglarizing the ATM at Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane on January 26, 2021, and the ATM at the Texar on 7th Street in Wake Village on February 2, 2021. Each man was also ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.
KSLA
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 43-year-old Robin Michelle Jones for violating her parole for Burglary of a Habitation. They also charged her with three outstanding misdemeanor warrants, a there is no bond. Erika Lizabeth Sanchez. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Erika Lizbeth Sanchez for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument and added Resisting Arrest...
ktoy1047.com
Hempstead County Sheriff releases statement regarding ATF ruling
In the statement, Singleton said that he will stand with other sheriffs from Arkansas in not assisting any federal agency including the ATF in violating the Constitution of the State of Arkansas or the Constitution of the United States. Singleton cited Arkansas Legislature Act 1012, which prohibits state and local employees, including law enforcement officials, from assisting the federal government in the enforcement of firearms regulations.
Texarkana Don’t Leave Your Car ‘Puffing’ Cause It May Get Stolen
Texarkana Texas Police are warning citizens in our community that if you don't want to become a victim of a stolen vehicle do not leave your car unattended while warming it up or getting gas. It takes only a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and...
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT continues replacing SH-8 bridges at Sulphur River
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) continues to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8. The work is one of six TXDOT projects ongoing in Bowie County. For Cass County, the bridge replacement is one of three. In Bowie County, Interstate 30 is the...
hopeprescott.com
Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry
Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
KTBS
Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day
TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
Comments / 0