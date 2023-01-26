ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Sweeps Duquesne and St. Francis

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) tallied a 6-1 win over Duquesne (0-2) and collected a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (0-2). "I think it's nice to start the season off with four quality wins," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction. We have some things that we're going to have to work on this week. Each week gets tougher and tougher. I feel like a lot of guys got to play today, which was good. So, I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and these were what these matches were for."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Falls to LSU, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-3) team fell, 5-2, against LSU on Sunday. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 on the weekend. LSU clinched the first point of the match by taking doubles wins on courts one and three. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland fell to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Gymnastics Loses Close Battle to Nebraska

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 4 Penn State men's gymnastics loses to no. 3 Nebraska in a tight 399.550-398.000 competition. Josh Karnes takes a first-place event title on parallel bars with a 14.350. Michael Jaroh earns first on rings for the second consecutive time in a home meet with a 14.200.
LINCOLN, NE
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Roar to Dominant 83-61 Win over Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned its largest win over Michigan in program history Sunday afternoon as the Nittany Lions dominated the Wolverines in an 83-61 victory inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a 42-11 run over a 14:43 stretch that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts Michigan in THON Game Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team looks to continue its home court success Sunday at noon when the Nittany Lions host Michigan in Penn State's annual THON game inside the Bryce Jordan Center. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: THON game – Free THON t-shirt for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Tennis Continues Away Bout in Baton Rouge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's tennis team (1-2) is set to continue their three-week road trip in Baton Rouge, La. The Nittany Lions play Harvard (3-0) on Saturday at 10 a.m. and LSU (2-0) on Sunday at 11 a.m. C.T. "This week's focus has been all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Sweeps Lindenwood 6-3 on Senior Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- A second period comeback by the No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team propelled them to a 6-3 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED. Lindenwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal by Morgan Neitzke with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 6 Men's Hockey Drops Series Opener at No. 7 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Junior Xander Lamppa (Rochester, Minn.) tallied twice but it was not enough as No. 6 Penn State dropped a, 7-3, decision to No. 7 Michigan in Big Ten Conference action on Friday evening inside Yost Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions fall to 18-8-1 overall and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Wrestling Takes Down Visiting Iowa 23-14 in Sold Out BJC Dual

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State (11-0, 4-0 B1G) took care of visiting Iowa (12-1, 5-1 B1G) 23-14 in yet another sold out BJC Dual in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions gave up only two takedowns in the dual meet and remained perfect on the year. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 24, 2023).
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy