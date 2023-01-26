ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Crews find man on fire at Topeka Walmart store

Topeka Fire Department crews found a man on fire in a bathroom over the weekend at a Walmart Neighborhood Market store. Crews were called to the store around 8:15 Saturday evening, and they found a man on fire. They got the fire out and provided medical aid, and then took him to a hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS

