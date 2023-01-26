Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the air temperatures Sunday didn’t reach above zero, it’s hard to even think about any outdoor activity. But, for one Bismarck woman, that’s all that might be on her mind. April Lund has qualified to compete at the Boston Marathon, which many...
Bismarck’s Glasser Images Fades To Black For The Last Time
Broken promises and broken hearts - seems like just yesterday. This story takes us all the way back to the pandemic - when the streets of Bismarck and Mandan were nearly deserted due to the Coronavirus. There were a ton of wedding plans in motion for BisMan residents, going through the checklist from top to bottom - who to invite, where the wedding rehearsal dinner will take place - of course, the SITE of the big day has already been chosen - one of the most critical decisions of all is to pick a photographer. This person or persons will have a HUGE task of preserving and capturing all the moments on film, for all involved to cherish forever - what could possibly go wrong?
Saturday Night Ride Along With A Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy
Humble, courteous, professional... ...that sums up 27-year-old Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy Zach Bugbee to a tee. I spent 5 hours last night on what's called a "Ride Along" - This was my 3rd one, the first way back in 1999 with a Poway Sheriff ( San Diego, California ), A Minot police officer had me in his vehicle about 4 years ago, and then on a cold Saturday night here in Bismarck. I met Zach in the summer during Bike Night at Sickies - he went ahead and set it up for me - this is something I HIGHLY recommend for a trillion reasons, and you can contact the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department for more info.
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With record-setting snowfall at the end of last year, it is no surprise there are giant snow piles all around town. But which one is the biggest?. First, we started here at the mall, obviously, we got a lot of snow. I have this wonderful snowbank right here in front of me and I am going to start climbing, so just follow along.
What’s happening this weekend? 1/28-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Stuck for ideas on what to do this weekend? As usual, KX has you covered. There’s a good assortment of events in Bismarck, Minot, and Williston for you to enjoy. BISMARCK University of Mary Jazz Festival — This annual Jazz Festival is celebrating its 50th year here in Bismarck at the […]
Mandan couple recovering from house explosion fire
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan couple is still recovering after a fire destroyed their home on Cortez Circle. Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped from a house fire thanks to a neighbor on January 18. The couple was airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to their son, Kevin […]
BNSF Railway Bridge Across the Missouri River Between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota; Record of Decision
Notice of availability for a Record of Decision. The Coast Guard announces the availability of a Record of Decision (ROD) for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota. This was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, and Council on Environmental Quality implementing regulations. The ROD, which concludes the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the project, explains the Coast Guard's decision, describes the alternatives considered, and discusses the plans for mitigation and monitoring. The Coast Guard's decision is to approve the location and plans for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge using the applicant's preferred alternative: Construct a new bridge with 200-foot spans and piers, 20 feet upstream of the existing bridge, and remove the existing bridge. The Coast Guard is making the ROD available to the public in the docket for this notice.
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
Bismarck’s Bed Bath & Beyond Closing In April
I hate to use that old expression "The writing is on the wall" - but in this scenario, it looks like it's pretty accurate. The wear and tear of nationwide chain businesses occur quite a bit, and it's always sad when after all the rumors about one of your favorite places that you have shopped at for years, make that decision to close its doors for good. Just over a year ago one of my co-workers wrote a story about Bed Bath & Beyond - it sure seems like a long time ago when the company announced "...37 of approximately 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks" At that point - January 2022 - he chose to call our local Bed Bath & Beyond store and see if we were on that awful list. The information he received was that the person on the other line "Had no clue..." and suggested contacting their corporate office, and that was as far as he could get.
The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo is working on limited hours during the winter season, but the staff are still hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping bellies full doesn’t come cheap. As winter has settled in, you might think the animals slow down...
Here In Bismarck And Mandan – Are We Running Out Of Time?
This article is NOT intended to scare anyone... ...I wouldn't do that to you, however, I will write about something all the so-called doom experts have been talking ( warning ) about for years. It certainly isn't something new, as a matter of fact, people have been biting their fingernails all around the world since 1947. That's 76 years of people trying to somehow warn us that our time on earth is coming to an end, and by the way that includes Bismarck and Mandan. So I had some thoughts on this, what do we do if we know we might be gone for a while? Well, I leave out extra food for my two cranky cats.
What Can We Try And Bring To BisMan? Think Progress ( Photos )
Yes, I am aware of the skeptical people who will question the title of this article right off the bat... ...the number one argument is that "Bismarck and Mandan don't support the businesses and restaurants we have here already - hence why several have closed down permanently because of it" - but that's not necessarily true. A lack of staff, not enough employees to run your place, and that's such a frustrating thing, especially when you have been in this city for years. So what, do we just stop bringing to BisMan new restaurant chains?
Weekend BRB: Jazzed up at the University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Modern music has seen the development of many genres of song — but this also means that some older styles are worried about fading away in recent times. Luckily, one of these legendary styles is still alive and kicking, and nowhere is this cleared than at the University of Mary’s 50th […]
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
Open police investigation at Bismarck public school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School. At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement: “Bismarck Public Schools […]
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
THIS Bismarck Store Is Moving To A New Mandan Location
Get ready, you will soon notice a store missing from the Kirkwood Mall. Foxxy Lady Boutique is moving to a new location. As I was doing one of my far-too-frequent mall runs, I noticed one store looked a little different. The doors weren't open along with all of the other stores in the mall, and some of the displays were taken down. Not only that, a woman was boxing up the merchandise.
