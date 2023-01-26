Read full article on original website
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. A call initially came in to dispatch at 7:05 p.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 23000 block of County Road 459. Officials said the caller identified herself as a victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their residence. Authorities said EMS arrived around 7:15 p.m. and several Smith County patrol units arrived around 7:29 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned Duvall “had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle at the end of his driveway as it intersects with Smith County Road 459. Duvall’s vehicle struck a power pole which knocked out electricity to several houses in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they searched for Duvall but reportedly did not locate him at that time, then left the area after taking the report and making arrangements for the victim to leave for the night. They said the victim changed her mind and “refused to leave the residence upon deputies arranging for a hotel room for the night.”
A candle left burning starts fire, firefighter gets 2nd degree burns
TYLER – Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:26 a.m. off of Ada Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28. According to our news partner KETK. firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke and flames emerging from the roof and a rear window. All residents were able to get out of the home safely. Three fire engines, a ladder company, a battalion chief and a investigator all responded to the scene and the fire was quickly controlled, officials said. A firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving 2nd degree burns on their face and their were no other injuries, according to Tyler Fire. An occupant told officials that they woke up near a candle that was left burning in one of the building’s bedrooms and a 12-year-old helped their 84-year-old relative get out of the flaming structure. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family.
Marshall man guilty of false and fraudulent statements
MARSHALL – A Marshall man who worked as a tax preparer has pleaded guilty in Marshall federal court to making false and fraudulent statements. According to a news release, Boyd Lynn Butcher, 50, agreed to pay over $300,000 in restitution and to be sentenced to three years in prison. According to court documents, beginning before 2015 and continuing through at least 2017, Butcher operated Boyd’s Tax Service. During that time, he prepared more than 450 federal tax returns for third parties in exchange for a fee — usually $300 per return — even though he was not authorized by the IRS to prepare tax returns for others. When preparing many of those returns, he created false or fraudulent information to generate unwarranted tax refunds. In total, officials say he caused a tax harm to the IRS of more than $317,252.00.
Guilty plea in two-fatality highway wreck
LONGVIEW – A Tyler native pleaded guilty to four separate charges on Thursday related to a crash that killed two young boys on State Highway 149 near Lakeport last year. According to our news partner KETK, Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter and two separate charges of intoxication assault. Malone has remained in jail since he was arrested Jan. 13, 2022 — the day of the crash that reportedly killed a two-year-old and five-month-old. The boys had been taken to separate hospitals where they later died from their injuries.
