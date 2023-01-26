Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
No. 2 Alabama blown out at Oklahoma as defense disappears
The trap was set and Oklahoma yanked the cord Saturday afternoon. After winning nine straight, Alabama imploded in a rare trip outside of league play as Oklahoma students rushed the floor in the aftermath. The 93-69 loss was never really close as the defensive intensity coach that Nate Oats listed Friday as the reason for its surge was suddenly missing.
Scarbinsky: Don’t be mad at Bama. This isn’t football and it isn’t March.
This is an opinion column. Today’s PSA is a FOG alert. It’s for Crimson Tide fans who may not know or care that their beloved University of Alabama competes in sports other than football. Those tunnel-visioned Tiders are affectionately known to their crimson brethren as Football-Only Gumps. Hence, FOG.
Alabama Roots: Super Bowl LVII connections
Ten players from Alabama high schools and colleges are on the active rosters of the Super Bowl teams for this season’s NFL championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at 5:30 p.m. CST Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to determine the champion of the NFL’s 2022 season.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College and Alabama need each other
There is a song from the musical RENT that begins, “Everybody’s a little bit racist.” I think that’s true. I taught Political Science at Birmingham-Southern College for 45 years, and I am certain that I came across many people who probably were racist. But I can tell you that Birmingham-Southern College is not. Roy S. Johnson’s column (January 23) leads to the conclusion that the College is “just a little bit racist,” though he never says that. He focuses on “the fence.”
‘Connected’: UAB’s KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer power Blazers to road win at Rice
If not for a late 3-pointer in the first half, KJ Buffen would have outscored the opponent all by himself. The junior forward for the UAB basketball team would have to settle for a 15-13 personal disadvantage following the first 20 minutes of action but was not without help from a depleted but spirited roster.
Alabama-Oklahoma live stream (1/28): How to watch SEC/Big 12 Challenge online, TV info, time
Oklahoma hosts the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). No. 2 Alabama has its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03 and is right behind top-ranked Purdue, receiving 23 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in Monday’s poll.
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
Students at this Alabama high school test marketing skills by planning a concert
Students at Demopolis High School are public relations officers and business managers in the making. Students have spent weeks coordinating a local concert with Jim Mowery, a singer and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”. Reach and Teach helped set up the venture. Since its inception, the program...
Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
Birmingham native, comedian Rickey Smiley says son Brandon Smiley has died
Comedian Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his oldest son Brandon Smiley has died, in a raw message shared via social media channels. In a brief video shared on Instagram and YouTube, Smiley said that he was on his way “to get to the airport to get to Birmingham” after getting the bad news Sunday morning. Smiley, a Birmingham native, did not address the specifics of his son’s death.
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police bodycam video ‘chilling’
The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
Guest opinion: Opioid crisis not a red or blue state issue – it’s an American issue
As the COVID pandemic recedes and disappears from the headlines, public officials are increasingly focused on another crisis – the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is national and local tragedy. Over one million Americans have succumbed to drug overdoses since the turn of the century, with more than 107,000 dying in 2021 alone. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, more than violent crime, automobile accidents, and yes, COVID-19.
Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in early-morning Birmingham shooting
An overnight shooting in east Birmingham left a 17-year-old dead, and two other people injured. Just after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Calera 12-year-old boy missing since Friday found safe
UPDATE: Jayden has been found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Jayden Hall was last seen Friday in the Union Station area in Calera, according to Calera police. Jayden was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and red, black and white...
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
