ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels and walked barefoot at the Valentino show after falling over on the runway

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUjpu_0kSWKLam00
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during a Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023.

Peter White / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Valentino held a runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
  • During the show, supermodel Kristen McMenamy tripped on her heels and fell down.
  • She walked the rest of the show barefoot.

A renowned supermodel took a tumble on the Valentino runway on Wednesday.

Celebrities, designers, and fashion fans are currently gathering in France for Paris Fashion Week , where top fashion houses including Schiaparelli , Viktor & Rolf , and Valentino are presenting haute couture collections.

Legendary supermodel Kristen McMenamy — who served as the face of both Versace and Chanel in the 1980s and 1990s, according to Vogue — walked in the Valentino show on Wednesday. But despite her years of experience, McMenamy struggled down the runway.

While walking in a semi-sheer, bedazzled dress designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, McMenamy appeared to trip over her black satin heels and fall forward onto her knees, as a video shared on Twitter shows.

McMenamy looked frustrated in the video when she fell, hastily removing her shoes and getting back up as she shook her head. She continued to walk down the runway barefoot, holding one shoe in each hand.

Another video taken after McMenamy fell shows the model throwing the shoes away from her and into the crowd watching the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReAuH_0kSWKLam00
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino fashion show on January 25, 2023.

Victor VIRGILE / Contributor / Getty Images

Although she seemed upset on the runway, McMenamy made light of the mishap on her Instagram page after the show. She posted a backstage photo of her gown being altered with the caption, "Before the Fall."

The Valentino show wasn't the first fashion show where McMenamy has fallen either.

In July 2022, she tripped while walking in a Jean Paul Gaultier show, which was guest designed by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, according to Footwear News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO4om_0kSWKLam00
Kristen McMenamy falls on the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Footwear News also reported that McMenamy kept walking in the show after attendees at the event helped her back to her feet, just as she did at the Valentino show.

Representatives for McMenamy did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
Page Six

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'

Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
In Style

Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look. Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja...
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show

Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
TheDailyBeast

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died, his friends and colleagues said Sunday. He was 27. No cause of death has been released. Project Runway designer Christian Siriano shared his heartbreak in an Instagram post over the weekend, writing: “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be.” As well as working with Siriano, Reuhlemann had also...
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Vogue

Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show

It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
In Style

Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023

It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels...
Insider

Insider

752K+
Followers
40K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy