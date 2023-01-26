ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown Called Out For Organizing His Massive Closet Like A Discount Store: 'It's Giving Walmart On Black Friday Vibes'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Chris Brown gave fans a glimpse inside his massive closet — but they were impressed with the situation.

“Department store outside of my house, let me show y’all what this look like,” the singer, 33, said to the camera before turning it so racks upon racks of clothing were seen in the room.

The racks included everything from jackets to sweaters to to coats. “I got drip man, come and see me,” he boasted.

However, followers were quick to diss Brown's organizational skills.

“It might be Drip but it’s organized like Marshalls ..." one person wrote, while another said, “Chris That’s a lot clothes but get somebody to organize all that stuff, It’s giving Burlington Coat Factory vibes or Walmart after on Black Friday vibes. S**t just all over the place.”

A third person wrote, "Thought it would look like a Gucci store it’s giving tj maxx gold collection … it needs some organizing.”

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS: PINK, GAVIN ROSSDALE & MORE STUN ON THE RED CARPET

As OK! previously reported, the "With You" crooner made headlines last year when he took home the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards.

But people were not pleased Brown won, especially since he previously assaulted ex-girlfriend Rihanna when they were together.

Despite the backlash, Kelly Rowland , who accepted the award on Brown's behalf, stuck up for the artist.

"Excuse me. Chill out," she said after people booed Brown. "Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music."

"I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you ," the Destiny's Child alum said at the time. "I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category."

Jordin Sparks , who previously collaborated with Brown on their song "No Air," also defended Brown.

“People (need) to have the opportunity to grow,” she told Page Six . “If we don’t give them the opportunity, how do they get better? So that’s kind of my thoughts on it.”

CHRIS BROWN FIERCELY DEFENDS GROPING & BENDING FANS OVER AT MEET & GREETS

Sparks feels “like everybody needs to have more breaks ."

"There are a lot of people who didn’t agree with what I said which is fine because we’re all supposed to be able to do that," she said. “But I also think that we have to allow people to be able to learn that. I think that whoever you are.”

Vanessa Cuban
2d ago

Chris brown had a flea market at his house years ago and people came to stand in line for hours for his clothing he was selling. He sold his clothes for as little as $20 and that item could’ve easily been bought at $500 or more. This man is amazing as well as giving back to the community.

46
NorthPhillyJ
3d ago

Did people miss that this isn't inside of his home! It's probably a storage for overflow clothes. The racks are likely for easy mobility when he travels.

20
Wild
2d ago

it's his closet and it's not organized great. that let's you know he isn't perfect he's human. not a big deal he saves his clothes which saves him 💰!

17
