Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem parents charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old child dies of a fentanyl overdose

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Two Bethlehem parents are facing charges of manslaughter and child endangerment after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose last summer.

Nicole Stauffer, 45, and Christian Brewster, 25, were charged Thursday with causing the death of their child, identified only by the initials F.B., in July. The Northampton County district attorney issued an arrest warrant for Brewster and Stauffer.

The two were arrested in New York state and will be extradited to Pennsylvania, Bethlehem police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stauffer and Brewster were with the child at their home on Stefko Boulevard the evening of July 5. Stauffer told police that she fell asleep with Brewster and the child in their bedroom, and awoke approximately 90 minutes later to find the boy unresponsive.

The parents called police just before 9 p.m., and emergency responders arrived at the scene within three minutes. Responders administered CPR and transported the unresponsive child to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

The Lehigh County coroner determined the child’s death was caused by fentanyl overdose and ruled it a homicide.

According to police, a search of the home found multiple uncapped hypodermic syringes, smoking pipes, loose pills, suboxone medication and other drug paraphenelia in the room where F.B. was found unresponsive.

State police analysis determined the uncapped syringe and several glassine packets contained fentanyl.

A review of Stauffer’s medical records revealed the child was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and opioid withdrawal as a result of her drug use during pregnancy, the affidavit says. She gave birth to “several” other children with the same conditions, according to the affidavit.

Stauffer and Brewster also failed to bring the child to numerous medical appointments.

Stauffer faces two counts of child endangerment and one count of involuntary manslaughter; Brewster is facing one of each charge.

Involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony if the deceased is a child under 12 in the custody of the defendant, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

“This is just one more tragic example of the effects drugs and drug addiction may have on the lives of innocent children,” said Northampton County district attorney Terry Houck in a statement. “The parents will now be called to answer for this alleged, reckless disregard for their vulnerable and dependent child, and we will aggressively prosecute this heinous conduct.”

