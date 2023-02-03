Update: Man charged in death of Hall teen found on side of road in Jefferson

Willie Tremaine Evans

Update: A Winder man has been charged with killing a Hall teen found dead on the side of the road Jan. 20, Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said.

Willie Tremaine Nicholas Evans, 27, was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Evans is being held in the Barrow County Jail, Wirthman said. He was arrested on separate charges of failure to appear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Barrow County, authorities said.

Evans was booked into the jail at 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, said Todd Druse, a spokesman with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

Wirthman said the body of Joshua Wick, 19, was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 20 on Holders Siding Road in Jefferson near U.S. 129.

Previous story: A Hall County teenager was found dead on the side of a road Friday, Jan. 20, in Jefferson, according to authorities.

Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Joshua Wick, 19.

The police chief requested the GBI to assist in the case.

Wirthman declined to release any information on Wick’s suspected cause of death.

Currently, police believe the incident did not happen there and that Wick was left on the side of the road.