Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers As He Explains Why LeBron James Cannot Be In The MVP Conversation
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows
The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
Former Viking Says “Think Twice” about Kirk Cousins after His Decision to ‘Checkdown’
It’s never been smooth sailing for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. There have been moments and seasons, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the tumultuous relationship between Cousins and the Minnesota fanbase seems to rear its ugly head. Case in point — just look at how...
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
bvmsports.com
Landing spots for biggest names at NBA trade deadline
(BVM) – The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill is spinning at a torrid rate. With the cutoff set for Feb. 9, teams across the league are looking for potential upgrades to their squads or suitors for their best assets. Given that the league has...
RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
Yardbarker
Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat
Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings
It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
Lauri Markkanen's Jazz Out-Duel Undersized Mavs: 3 Big Takeaways
Without Luka Doncic and Chrisitan Wood, the Dallas Mavericks could not defeat Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz. DallasBasketball.com has some key takeaways.
Wolves keep rolling on hot night from Edwards, Russell
D'Lo lit it up in the first half and Ant took over in the second half.
Yardbarker
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive
As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0