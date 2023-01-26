ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bvmsports.com

Landing spots for biggest names at NBA trade deadline

(BVM) – The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill is spinning at a torrid rate. With the cutoff set for Feb. 9, teams across the league are looking for potential upgrades to their squads or suitors for their best assets. Given that the league has...
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors

The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat

Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
WASHINGTON, DC
VikingsTerritory

49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings

It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
VikingsTerritory

The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive

As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
