Ivanhoe Village food hall plans to stay open amid bankruptcy

Jamal Wilson at The Hall on the Yard food hall in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Hall on the Yard, a food hall in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but the operator doesn’t expect it to close.

“It’s business as usual,” owner and developer Jamal Wilson told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday. “It doesn’t affect our day-to-day business, it’s really just about reorganizing debt and moving forward.”

Wilson said the “huge” project incurred a lot of debt, with delays during the coronavirus pandemic causing it to take longer to open and construction costs going over budget. The 12,500-square-foot food hall opened in 2021.

Court documents filed Tuesday state that “tenant improvements” cost more than expected, and cited merchant cash advances as a problem.

Getting a merchant cash advance is less rigorous than a small business loan, but it can require businesses to withhold a daily amount from credit card sales, and lenders also charge fees, according to an article in Forbes.

The court document lists 10 merchant cash advance lenders, with a total balance of more than $901,000, but one of those lenders’ balance was “undetermined.”

Other debts included in the court documents include $4.2 million owed to Newtek Small Business Finance for a January 2020 loan and $359,000 owed to Kabbage Inc. for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

The hall features nine restaurants, five event spaces and three bars, and it has 80 employees, the document states.

Gross revenue for 2022 was about $7.86 million, and so far in 2023 it is at $170,639, the document states.

Wilson said customer traffic at the business is not the issue, and it is emphasizing lunch service.

“Honestly, business is better than ever,” Wilson said.

The Hall on the Yard opened in November 2021 after Wilson had hoped to have it open in the spring of that year.

In August 2021, Wilson shared with the Orlando Sentinel the construction issues the food hall had faced, such as an eight- to 10-week delay in getting air curtains, a device used in restaurants that blows air when a door is open to keep out insects and keep air conditioning inside. He said at the time his food hall required 40 of them.

Wilson’s The Hall on Franklin in Tampa closed near the end of 2020 after opening in 2017, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times. He told the Times that the food hall lacked outside dining and a private dining room, both important during the pandemic.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com