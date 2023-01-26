Read full article on original website
A Frigid Story of Homicide that Happened on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Youngsters Attempted to Commit TheftSafa FarooqLittle Falls, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Dog rescued by good Samaritan after being shot
GARFIELD, Minn. — A dog described as a "friendly" black lab mix is recovering in Alexandria while the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tries to find both her owner - and the person who shot her. Douglas County deputy Daryl Giese says a passerby spotted the pup around 8:30 a.m....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Miltona
(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
mprnews.org
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
willmarradio.com
Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery
(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
Dozens of dogs compete for the title of cutest puppy, raise thousands of dollars
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local dog derby is using the power of puppies to bring in money for their race next week.Organizers say more than 2,000 people came out to the Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday in Spring Park.Fifty dogs entered the contest to become a prize-winning pup. Voters dropped tickets in a jar to make their pick.They're raising money for next week's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior. The race is held next Saturday and starts in downtown Water Street in Excelsior.Organizers told WCCO that thousands of dollars were raised at the event and any funds left over after the race goes to charity.
Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season
MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
