The Sedona Car Club Gears up for Another Great Show in 2023

Sedona, AZ –As the Sedona Car Club gets ready to put on their 40 th Annual Sedona Car Show at the Sedona Airport, an air of excitement begins to build in anticipation of yet another great show and display of some of the most beautiful cars ever built in automotive history.

Their annual car shows draw people from around the country who love and admire the beauty of vintage cars restored to pristine perfection, as if they had just been rolled out of the factory.

For those not familiar with its history, The Sedona Car Club began in July 1982 when a group of car enthusiasts decided to form a club for fun, fellowship and exchanging automobile information.

The purpose of the Sedona Car Club, is to promote, preserve and maintain motor vehicles of special interest or historical value.

In the fall of 1984, the Club bought a building to be used as a meeting place, museum and a garage to work on cars. A few months after buying the building, the club received an offer to sell the property that it couldn’t pass up.

With the Club on a sound financial basis, the organization began to take shape. The founders created by-laws, membership requirements, meeting places and the election of officers and the creation of their very own logo designed by Bill Harrison and Linda Herrman, published the first issue of Tire Tracks , the Club’s monthly newsletter designed to keep members abreast of activities, events and news.

Driving tours, picnics, outings, garage tours and dinners are some of the activities that members enjoy.

The Sedona Car club is very involved in the Sedona community. One of its members, Vince Monaci, has been involved in the food bank for over 25 years. He was President and Executive director during part of the 25 years. Other times on the board, volunteering, etc. With his involvement the members are continually volunteering at the food bank. The club also collects food and toys during the Christmas season.

The Sedona Car Club sponsors an annual scholarship program, which allows a local Verde Valley high school senior to advance in the automobile industry. This program is 20 years old, and many students have taken advantage to make some aspect of the automotive industry their career.

The Sedona Car Club also participates in other community events, such as providing car shows to nursing homes which brings back many memories to the residents.

The Sedona Car Club also is in partnership with the Sedona Airport to bring a huge event every October called Wings and Wheels with a display of more than 100 cars. For forty years the club has done a car show.

For more than 20 years The Sedona Car Club has shown its community spirit by litter lifting along S.R. 89A several times a year.

With more than 150 members the club’s interests expand from vehicles to being a part of the Greater Sedona community. The club is a 501c4 organization.

To learn more about the club and its activities, visit SedonaCarClub.com . or info@sedonaCarClub.com.

Submitted by: Mike Clark, Car Show Chairman. (pailman@aol.com)

