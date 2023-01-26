ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6-year-old boy unharmed after being in back seat of stolen car on South Side: CPD

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 6-year-old was safely reunited with his family after being in the backseat of a stolen car in Englewood this morning.

Chicago police said around 8 a.m. a 52-year-old man at 66th and Wentorth walked away and left a 6-year-old boy inside his running Toyota Camry. Moments later, three male suspects got into the car and drove away.

They soon crashed the stolen car into a fence just a few blocks away, at 68th and Perry, abandoned the vehicle and the boy, and fled on foot, police said.

Officers found the boy unharmed, still in the car.

No one is in custody, while Area One detectives continue investigating the incident.

