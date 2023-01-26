Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson downtown businesses to hold chili walk
Several businesses in Jefferson have collaborated to create the “Downtown Jefferson Chili Walk,” according to one of the event’s co-organizers, Amy Maresch. The walk will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 11 a.m., with plans to run until 5 p.m. or until the chili runs out, Maresch said.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: ‘If we don’t stand up, they’re going to fall down,’ Landmarks commissioner says
Four of Whitewater’s historical landmarks are deteriorating and in dire need of restoration. That was the message that members of the city’s Landmarks Commission shared with 40 people attending a presentation at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Tuesday. The commission outlined the history and repairs needed to...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational slated for Feb. 10, 11
The School District of Fort Atkinson has announced that it will be hosting the 27th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational tournament Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will be held at the Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd. According to information released by the district,...
wxerfm.com
JMKAC Campaigning to Save Fox Point Art Environment
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the James Tellen Woodland Sculpture Garden and the new Art Preserve are familiar to most who live near Sheboygan, and are well-known far beyond here for their collection and preservation of important works from around the world. Now, that preservation effort is focusing on the Milwaukee County Village of Fox Point and the Mary Nohl Art Environment.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
fortatkinsononline.com
District recognizes January safety patrol students
The School District of Fort Atkinson recently honored nine members of its Safety Patrol program. Students honored in January include: Cora Goodearle and Tre Weiss, both of Purdy Elementary School; Maci Spies, Shelby Johnson and Elodie Thiess, all of Luther Elementary School; Addison Edwards and Mylee Giles, both of Barrie Elementary School, and Lincoln Beavers and Grade Buckingham, both of Rockwell Elementary School.
nbc15.com
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
fortatkinsononline.com
Scholarship offered by Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club; application deadline is March 31
The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club has announced that it will be awarding its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program. According to information released by the club, a successful grant recipient will...
fortatkinsononline.com
U.S. Army Working Dog Program manager is K-9 Veterans Day speaker
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson — the sponsoring organization of K-9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin — has announced that U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program manager Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle will serve as keynote speaker at this year’s K-9 Veterans Day event. This year marks the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here’s how much snow fell in the Madison area Saturday
While Madison looked like a snow globe Saturday night, with snow at some points falling at an inch per hour, nearby areas saw less accumulation. The average estimated snowfall in Dane County was 7.3 inches, the National Weather Service reported. Sauk City, meanwhile, reported 3.8 inches. Snow totals reported to...
radiomilwaukee.org
This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teams take part in International Snow Sculpture Championships
MILWAUKEE — Two Wisconsin teams are taking part in the 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. Team USA Wisconsin Tomczak titled their sculpture, “The Complexities of Life” and Team USA Wisconsin Snowblind titled their sculpture, “Forest Jam.” Team members are from around the Milwaukee area.
fortatkinsononline.com
FCCU to award scholarships; application deadline is March 1
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year. According to information released by the credit union, the scholarships are being offered “to help shoulder the cost of tuition so members can achieve their educational dreams.”. FCCU...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County barn fire; farm worker suffers smoke inhalation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Jan. 25, responded to the scene of a barn fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a fire inside a barn on County Road Y in the Town of Trenton around 10:30 a.m. A deputy arrived on the scene and began to...
Comments / 0