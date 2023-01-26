Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor gas leak inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School resulted in two students and one teacher being transported to the hospital Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The three individuals sent to the hospital were checked but in stable condition.

Students were evacuated and the gas leak has been fixed.

