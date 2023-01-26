Watch live: Biden delivers speech in Virginia on the economy

Watch as Joe Biden makes a speech on the US economy at a steamfitters union hall in Virginia .

The US president made the visit to Springfield on Thursday, 26 January, to lay the groundwork for a bid for re-election in 2024.

Mr Biden will use the speech to launch an attack against Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, saying some of their proposals are dangerous for the economy.

GOP politicians have threatened to refuse to raise the US debt ceiling limit.

The House has also passed a bill to cut the Internal Revenue Service budget, with some Republicans proposing to slash Social Security and Medicare, retirement and healthcare spending programmes for senior citizens.

Mr Biden’s appearance in Virginia will mark his first major economic speech of the year, in which he will promote his administration’s record on his country’s economy.

