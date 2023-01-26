ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, February 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about the joy of quilting. They welcome all levels of quilters, fabric lovers, guests and traveling quilters. There is no charge for this demonstration.

“Mondays at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call the Volunteer Coordinator at 282-7038.

