ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the North Fork: Cozy cottages in Southold

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. This week, we’re looking at cozy cottages in Southold....
SOUTHOLD, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 27, 2023

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 27, 2023. Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith and Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane, $610,000, on Oct. 18, 2022. Thomas Downing and...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Flood Closes Dune Road in Hampton Bays, East Quogue

Dune Road in Hampton Bays was closed Wednesday night from the Ponquogue Bridge in both directions through East Quogue due to flooding. Southampton Town Police announced the closure at 11:52... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... 27 Jan 2023...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
PIX11

Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
27east.com

Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again

How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy