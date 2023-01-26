Read full article on original website
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
northforker.com
What’s for sale on the North Fork: Cozy cottages in Southold
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. This week, we’re looking at cozy cottages in Southold....
Joy Behar’s Sag Harbor Home Has Quite the View! Photos of Her House Outside the City
The View cohost Joy Behar has an impressive real estate portfolio in New York! The TV personality owns both a residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a beautiful home in Sag Harbor. She’s shared rare photos of her houses on Instagram in recent years. Joy purchased her...
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 27, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 27, 2023. Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith and Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane, $610,000, on Oct. 18, 2022. Thomas Downing and...
27east.com
Flood Closes Dune Road in Hampton Bays, East Quogue
Dune Road in Hampton Bays was closed Wednesday night from the Ponquogue Bridge in both directions through East Quogue due to flooding. Southampton Town Police announced the closure at 11:52... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... 27 Jan 2023...
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
Town eyes agreement to site Cousins Paintball at Calverton municipal park
Town officials are looking at entering into an agreement with Cousins Paintball that will allow the company to operate its paintball facility on approximately 14 to 16 acres of land inside the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The company would pay the town $5,000 per month for 11 months of operation...
Smithtown residents protest town's hiring of right-wing group's co-leader
Some Smithtown residents held a protest Saturday over the recent hiring of a town employee who also co-leads the Long Island Loud Majority - a group deemed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an "extreme antigovernment group."
27east.com
Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again
How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site
“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Riverhead Town highway workers, both veteran volunteer firefighters, save two women from burning building in Polish Town
Shortly after opening the storefront office for business at 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, a strange glow in a second-floor window across the street caught the eye of an employee at Gadzinski Insurance on Pulaski Street. “It looked like a very tall, bright candle inside,” she recalled Thursday morning. Her...
Fatal LIE Crash: ID Released For Selden Man Hit By 2 Vehicles After Exiting F-150 In Melville
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles when he stepped out of his pickup truck parked on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Melville. A man was...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
police1.com
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
Prosecutors: Selden woman embezzled over $340,000 from small business in Medford
The business says Leslie Mroz handled payroll and was able to pay herself over double her salary and make unauthorized contributions to her retirement fund and health insurance.
