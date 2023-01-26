ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteson, IL

WATCH: Rich Township High School employee receives over $10K after house fire

By Mike Krauser
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Romeno Carradine wasn’t sure what to expect when she was summoned to the staff dining room at Matteson’s Rich Township High School Thursday morning.

Three weeks ago, Carradine, who works in the high school’s kitchen, lost everything in a house fire. On Thursday, her colleagues surprised her with a check for a little over $10,000.

“I just want to thank all of you guys,” Carradine said. “It’s been hard, but as a family, we’ve made it. These people standing around me have given me strength every day and got me here to keep going.”

Carradine has been taking care of two children and six grandchildren. All are now staying with a relative.

The fundraiser was a joint effort by employees of school Districts 227 and 162.

“These are the times that we want to make sure that people understand what kind of community we live in,” said District 227 Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas. “It is one of care, support and love.”

Thomas acknowledged the “tremendous loss” that happens in a house fire, but he added that he’s hopeful because of how the community showed up.

The gesture moved Carradine to tears.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the love,” Carradine said. “My son just told me, ‘It’s not about how big the house is, it’s about how much love there is.’ And that’s what we feel today. Thank you guys so much.”

