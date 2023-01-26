ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting

GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker" in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a...
Benzinga

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 oilseed crops

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2021 to 2023. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 17.01 19.53 19.50 -0.2% Sunseed 10.29 9.13 11.30 +23.8% Soybean 2.68 2.51 3.21 +27.8% Area 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 5.28 5.82 5.77 -1.0% Sunseed 4.43 5.12 5.12 +0.0% Soybean 0.95 1.11 1.14 +2.7% Yield 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 3.22 3.35 3.38 +0.8% Sunseed 2.32 1.78 2.21 +23.8% Soybean 2.81 2.27 2.82 +24.4% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says

KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online

Vietnam January coffee exports down 30.9% yr/yr - statistics office

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Coffee export revenue in the month fell 29.8% to $352 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend

CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, January 27, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Little Changed in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were mostly little changed in overnight trading as investors weigh signs of demand against improving weather in Argentina and the U.S. southern Plains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported more sales to overseas buyers yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive...
