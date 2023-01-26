Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker" in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 oilseed crops
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2021 to 2023. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 17.01 19.53 19.50 -0.2% Sunseed 10.29 9.13 11.30 +23.8% Soybean 2.68 2.51 3.21 +27.8% Area 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 5.28 5.82 5.77 -1.0% Sunseed 4.43 5.12 5.12 +0.0% Soybean 0.95 1.11 1.14 +2.7% Yield 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 3.22 3.35 3.38 +0.8% Sunseed 2.32 1.78 2.21 +23.8% Soybean 2.81 2.27 2.82 +24.4% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Vietnam January coffee exports down 30.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Coffee export revenue in the month fell 29.8% to $352 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 4-7 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, soy down 3-6 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 7 cents a bushel. * Wheat futures pulled back overnight in...
3 Big Things Today, January 27, 2023
1. Soybeans, Grains Little Changed in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were mostly little changed in overnight trading as investors weigh signs of demand against improving weather in Argentina and the U.S. southern Plains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported more sales to overseas buyers yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive...
