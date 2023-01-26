ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR – A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. At least 34 people were killed and 150 wounded, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear...
Survivors of conflict to meet Pope Francis in Congo

GOMA – It took years for Marie Louise Wambale to re-establish her life after fighting between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army forced her to flee with almost nothing more than a decade ago. Like most Catholics in eastern Congo, she hoped that Pope Francis could bring...

