Mayorkas visits Miami-Dade with warning for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans
MIAMI – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday in Miami-Dade County that the new program for refugees and asylum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua is already working. Amid the rise in migrants, President Joe Biden announced the new policy on Jan. 5 to allow up...
Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR – A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. At least 34 people were killed and 150 wounded, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear...
Survivors of conflict to meet Pope Francis in Congo
GOMA – It took years for Marie Louise Wambale to re-establish her life after fighting between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army forced her to flee with almost nothing more than a decade ago. Like most Catholics in eastern Congo, she hoped that Pope Francis could bring...
