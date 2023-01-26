ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Offensive Lineman Lands WWE NIL Deal

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The wrestling promotion could turn Jones into a star.

CINCINNATI — The WWE just announced their third annual group of college NIL athletes and a Bearcat is one of them.

Offensive lineman Cam Jones is the latest athlete that the wrestling entity is targeting.

Jones is now a part of the WWE NIL program, which helps train and find future wrestlers for the promotion. They've had success bringing in college athletes over the last few years through NIL and then developing them into wrestlers post-college.

Northwestern DL Joe Spivak joined WWE last year and has appeared in TV matches on their NXT circuit .

Jones appeared in 10 games for the Bearcats last season as a backup tackle. He has a decent chance to start for UC this season after the offensive line lost a bevy of pieces.

