BetQL Football Picks for this Weekend

49ers vs Eagles (-2.5)

The top two seeds in the NFC battle in this week’s conference championship game as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers looked sluggish offensively in the Divisional Round last week for the first time during their 12-game winning streak. Fortunately for the 49ers, their top-ranked defense continues to perform at a high level. However, the Philadelphia offense was in midseason form last week with Jalen Hurts proving that there are no lingering effects from his shoulder injury. With the Eagles having a strong but overlooked defense that has a chance to win at the line of scrimmage and rattle rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, Philadelphia looks poised to cap off an outstanding season with a trip to the Super Bowl while covering the 2.5-point spread. To get NFL betting picks and advanced stats for every game left in the season, check out BetQL.

Bengals vs Chiefs (+1.5)

Just like last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While the Chiefs opened as favorites, the line has swung dramatically, making Kansas City a home underdog. The huge change in the spread is surely related to the status of Patrick Mahomes. He’s likely to play but could be hampered by his high-ankle sprain. On top of that, the Bengals have won three straight games against the Chiefs, including last year’s AFC Championship Game and earlier this season. The Bengals also dominated on both sides of the ball against the Bills last week. However, Mahomes still managed to lead the Chiefs to a win last week despite the injury. With lingering concerns about Cincinnati’s banged-up offensive line, the Chiefs should have enough to avoid another loss to the Bengals and avenge last year’s championship game loss as a home underdog. For NFL expert picks for every NFL game that uses advanced stats and a computer model, visit BetQL.

