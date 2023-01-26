This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Photo: Getty Images

There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to . Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich .

Thousands of restaurants have people lined up to enjoy breakfast staples or unique takes on classic dishes. With so many to choose from, Eat This, Not That! took on the task of finding the best breakfast spot in every state. Writers teamed up with Yelp and scoured the website for their top choices.

According to writers, Florida's most popular breakfast spot is Daily Eats ! Here's why it was chosen:



"Diners absolutely rave about this must-try spot in Tampa. From the creative french toast dishes to the legendary breakfast bowls, there's something for everyone here. And, we mean everyone, because they have many gluten-free and vegetarian/plant-based options too."

You can find Daily Eats at 901 S Howard Ave. in Tampa. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

Check out the full list on Eat This ' website.