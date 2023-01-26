ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election

By Christopher Adams
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re getting a detailed statewide look at how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term , defeating challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits.

Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide vote, to O’Rourke’s roughly 44%.

KXAN previously created a map of precinct-level results, showing detailed vote patterns in 169 counties. Now, the state has released precinct results for all 254 counties in Texas.

The map below is interactive. Hover over or click on a precinct to see results.

There are 9,634 precincts across Texas. At least one vote was cast in 9,256 of those precincts.

Of those, Abbott won the most votes in 5,081 precincts, while O’Rourke won 4,148 precincts. Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts won one precinct in Harris County, and 26 precincts saw a tied result.

Big cities swung left in Texas’ governor’s race, while smaller cities, rural areas moved right

Abbott’s strongest margins were primarily in rural parts of the state. He won 100% of the vote in 72 precincts and at least 90% of the vote in a further 547 precincts.

O’Rourke’s highest margins were in the state’s largest cities and along the border. He won 100% of the vote in 41 precincts and at least 90% of the vote in a further 209 precincts.

The final margin statewide was almost 900,000 votes, or 11.1%. The margin was slightly tighter than the 2018 gubernatorial election when Abbott beat Democrat Lupe Valdez by 13.5%. In that race, Abbott’s margin over his main rival was more than 1.1 million votes.

