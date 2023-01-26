WATCH LIVE | Snow/rain from Mexico to Maine — Watching Winter Live

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Varying degrees of snow look to be a daily occurrence over the next week for much of the U.S. including one system that could drop winter weather from Mexico to Maine.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and WPRI meteorologist Steven Matregrano as they dig into the data to see what winter may have in store for us all over the next week and beyond. Watching Winter Live begins streaming within this story at 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT.

This week’s topics include:

  • Recap of the past 36 hours of snow
  • Comparing recent storm tracks
  • Where is all the cold air
  • Early outlook for February
  • Surface temperatures off the East Coast

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll address it live during the show.

