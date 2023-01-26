Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Report: Nebraska Sending Nearly Entire Coaching Staff To Visit 1 Recruit
We're still nearly a year away from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola being able to sign a National Letter of Intent with a college football program. But already, his recruitment has been quite entertaining. That's continuing this week. According to Chad Simmons of On3, new Nebraska head coach ...
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
Ducks extend offer to 2025 QB Akili Smith Jr., son of Oregon legend
One of Dan Lanning’s biggest points when taking over as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was that he wanted to keep the family in Eugene tight and make sure that past alumni felt at home with the current regime. He did a great job of making sure that happens this week, extending a scholarship offer to Akili Smith Jr., a 2025 quarterback out of California. The name obviously rings a bell; Smith Jr. is the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, who was the starting QB in Eugene for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Smith threw for 45 touchdowns in his two seasons. As a 2025 prospect, Smith Jr. is not yet rated by a lot of recruiting websites, but he has some notable offers from other schools like Miami, Michigan, and Arizona. We will see how his recruitment goes along over the coming years. Akili Smith Jr. Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Akilismithjr/status/1619025720126373891Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports N/A N/A CA QB 247Sports Composite N/A N/A CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 200 pounds Hometown Vista Murrieta, California Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Michigan Wolverines Arizona Wildcats California Golden Bears Highlights11
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day
With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Cowboys make huge coaching decision; NFL world reacts
Ending days of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that team sources indicate Moore and the Cowboys reached a “mutual decision” for his departure. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays in 2023.
