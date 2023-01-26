ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit

Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks extend offer to 2025 QB Akili Smith Jr., son of Oregon legend

One of Dan Lanning’s biggest points when taking over as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was that he wanted to keep the family in Eugene tight and make sure that past alumni felt at home with the current regime. He did a great job of making sure that happens this week, extending a scholarship offer to Akili Smith Jr., a 2025 quarterback out of California. The name obviously rings a bell; Smith Jr. is the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, who was the starting QB in Eugene for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Smith threw for 45 touchdowns in his two seasons. As a 2025 prospect, Smith Jr. is not yet rated by a lot of recruiting websites, but he has some notable offers from other schools like Miami, Michigan, and Arizona. We will see how his recruitment goes along over the coming years. Akili Smith Jr. Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Akilismithjr/status/1619025720126373891Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports N/A N/A CA QB 247Sports Composite N/A N/A CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 200 pounds Hometown Vista Murrieta, California Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Michigan Wolverines Arizona Wildcats California Golden Bears Highlights11
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day

With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Cowboys make huge coaching decision; NFL world reacts

Ending days of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that team sources indicate Moore and the Cowboys reached a “mutual decision” for his departure. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays in 2023.
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy