Santa Barbara Humane provides tips on what to do when pets get lost

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane has tips for pet owners on what to do when their fur friend gets lost or run away from home.

The non-profit organization said the first thing to do is report a pet missing to the Santa Barbara County Animal Control.

"They have a form online that you can file a lost pet report or you can call the shelter nearest you," said Dori Villalon, Santa Barbara Humane Chief Operating Officer.

Click here for the online lost animal request form.

Villalon also mentioned ways to avoid having a pet running away. One way is to getting your pet licensed.

"So dogs four months and older in Santa Barbara County should be wearing a current dog license," said Villalon. "It supports the county's services to help find lost and found pets. So get your pet licensed."

For more information, visit: countyofsb.org/1420/Lost-Found .

