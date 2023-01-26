Read full article on original website
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence
Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
CandysDirt.com
Gig ‘Em, Fort Worth! Texas Aggies Scoring Big in Downtown Cowtown With Three-Building Campus
The Texas Aggies are scoring big points in Fort Worth. On Jan. 19, Texas A&M University announced an expansion of its Fort Worth campus, dubbed Aggieland North by Chancellor John Sharp. The excitement of a football victory met the big announcement. The three-building compound will be constructed on four blocks...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential
The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Developer Parts with CEO
One of Dallas’ top real estate development firms is parting ways with its CEO next month amid economic worries and a slowdown in business. Trammell Crow Company’s (TCC) Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lafitte, will depart the company on “mutually agreed” terms on February 17, 2023, according to an SEC filing from the company.
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
dallasexpress.com
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Will Soon Have Smittox Brewing, One of the First Black-Owned Breweries in North Texas
Kuumba Smith thinks he got into the brewing game a little later than he should have. When he brewed his first batch of beer in 2013, he was 35 years old. He watched his friends brew a few times and wondered if he could do it, too. Smith, who goes...
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
dmagazine.com
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Wrong With The Kalita Humphreys Theater Restoration Master Plan?
The Dallas Park and Recreation Board was supposed to hear a briefing Jan. 26 on the Kalita Humphreys Theater Master Plan — but that didn’t happen. In fact, sources close to the project say such a meeting has been delayed until March at the earliest, and possibly as late as summer.
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
