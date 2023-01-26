ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence

Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential

The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Developer Parts with CEO

One of Dallas’ top real estate development firms is parting ways with its CEO next month amid economic worries and a slowdown in business. Trammell Crow Company’s (TCC) Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lafitte, will depart the company on “mutually agreed” terms on February 17, 2023, according to an SEC filing from the company.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
Austin Monitor

City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion

With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
