The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO