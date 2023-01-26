ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

UPDATE: Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting

A 32-year-old Whitefish man remains in jail on a homicide charge after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Whitefish that left another man dead following an altercation over loud noise levels. Steven Justin Hedrick was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Jan. 24 on...
Suspect arrested for homicide after shooting

WHITEFISH, Mont. — Steven Justin Hedrick, 32, was arrested by Whitefish police on a deliberate homicide charge after officers responded to a report of a single gunshot and found a deceased male at the scene. The following was sent out by Whitefish Police Department:. On January 24, 2023, at...
Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday

BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
Polar Plunge at riverside park canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Search and Rescue announced that the Polar Plunge at riverside park is canceled due to poor weather conditions. Special Olympics MT will reschedule the event. Lake County Search and Rescue put out the following.
Armani Israel Charlo-Old Person

RONAN — Armani Israel Charlo-Old Person was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz. Parents are Ezekiel and Rayona of Arlee. Paternal grandparents are Armin Matt and Genesis Old Person. Maternal grandparents are Katrina Joseph, Amanda...
