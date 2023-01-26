Read full article on original website
Senate panel advances first trust bill since Pandora Papers
A Senate panel is quickly moving a bill that modifies several provisions of the state’s trust law. The bill is one that comes up almost annually and is passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. It’s the first since a blockbuster report that detailed the state’s trust law. The...
South Dakota Focus | What can North Dakota teach us about Medicaid expansion?
From South Dakota Focus: What happens next for Medicaid expansion? Originally aired Jan 26, 2023. Chris Jones has learned quite a lot about how Medicaid works in the past few years. He’s North Dakota’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services. Jones was appointed to the position three years after the North Dakota legislature adopted Medicaid expansion. During the initial transition, Jones was working in the private sector.
Lifesaving professions among those facing staffing challenges
COVID-19 forever changed the face of work in America. Its implications are still present in many offices, mechanics shops, and storefronts. Health care workers have been on the frontline since the beginning. While hailed as heroes in the early days of the pandemic, the industry now faces its own share of challenges.
What does 'First Woman Governor' legislation reveal about paths to power?
This conversation was originally broadcast on "In the Moment," SDPB's daily news and culture program. South Dakota legislators have introduced bills with an eye to changing language in South Dakota's state statues and constitution. The intent is to ensure language reflects the leadership of Governor Kristi Noem. Noem is the first woman to hold the state's top executive office.
Developers seeking ideas for new major development in downtown Sioux Falls
City officials and developers are planning another major project for downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation obtained purchase agreements for two parcels along the Big Sioux River, the group announced Tuesday. The announcement comes as construction is underway on several major development projects in downtown Sioux Falls, including...
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Union County
The emerald ash borer continues to spread in southeast South Dakota. The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources confirmed an infestation in Dakota Dunes. In response, officials are extending the state’s quarantine to include Union County. Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner counties are already under quarantine. The quarantine prohibits the...
Explaining the fish kill phenomenon
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
The paths & pressures to being a woman in leadership
On today's In the Moment... Governor Kristi Noem called for more inclusive language for women in leadership in South Dakota. Lori Walsh discusses language and power with Lisa Hager and Evren Çelik Wiltse. The political scientists with South Dakota State University are also the authors of the book Women's Paths to Power.
Color, shapes, books and awards with S.D. Nelson
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. S.D. Nelson is a nationally celebrated author and painter. While his books and works of art grace shelves and galleries across the United States, his heart remains in Dakota on the Standing Rock. S.D. has been awarded the Distinction...
