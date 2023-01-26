ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Woman, 29, allegedly posed as student at New Jersey high school

By Mira Wassef
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPO4I_0kSW3sH900

NEW JERSEY ( WPIX ) – A 29-year-old woman allegedly used a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student at a New Jersey high school last week, officials said Thursday.

Hyejeong Shin was arrested Tuesday and charged with providing a false government document after registering at New Brunswick High School, according to the New Brunswick Police Department.

“Ms. Shin provided a false birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high school student,” police said.

High school football coach on leave after players forced to do nearly 400 push-ups

Dr. Aubrey Johnson, superintendent of New Brunswick Schools, said school officials discovered the scheme while conducting their normal vetting process.

New Jersey law requires schools to admit students without documentation or information on immigration status until their identity is confirmed, Johnson said. The student then has 30 days to provide the necessary paperwork.

“Last week, an adult female posing as a student filed false documents and so gained provisional admittance to our high school,” Johnson said in a statement to Nexstar’s WPIX.” Following the established protocols that are part of our vetting process, members of our staff discovered the deception and promptly barred her from entering any district property.

“The well-being of our students, staff, and community are of utmost importance to us, and we will continue working with the police department and our other partners in addressing this matter,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s statement did not specify how long Shin allegedly attended the school before she was barred from the facility, though ABC News reported that it had been four days, citing a comment Johnson made at a school board meeting earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Middlesex County prosecutor said the office had not yet received the case, as the New Brunswick Police Department was still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

ESU awarded $40K to fight food insecurity

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to eradicate food insecurity on college campuses across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative has awarded East Stroudsburg University a $40,000 grant. On Monday, ESU announced the grant saying the funds will help the university better support the students and their families, as one in […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vigil was held in the Poconos Monday night honoring the life of Tyre Nichols. A large crowd gathered to unite as a community and call for legislative change in the commonwealth. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by Memphis Police Officers on January 7 following a traffic stop. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fans are fanatical about Philadelphia Eagles

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Philly fans cheered the Eagles onto victory while watching the game in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Franklin’s was packed on Public Square with a crowd tuned in for the Conference Championship. After the blow-out win, fans of the Birds, including Lily Cimino of Dallas, are super confident about their chances in the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy