Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers family reunited with dog allegedly stolen by nanny

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers family has been reunited with their dog after it was stolen by their nanny and abandoned on the side of the road.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Eileen Schultz, 61, was the family’s longtime nanny before being fired on Jan. 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHr06_0kSW0f9Z00
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies found Schultz at a Fort Myers hotel. Initially, she told deputies she did not take the dog, Lady, from the home on Caisson Lane.

However, Schultz changed her story when hotel employees said they saw her with the dog, according to the LCSO report.

Schultz then told authorities that she wanted to return Lady to the family. LCSO investigators soon learned Schultz didn’t drop Lady off back at the home but instead dropped the dog off near Penzance Blvd. and Caisson Lane.

According to LCSO, deputies spent the night searching for Lady in the area. Luckily on Thursday morning, LCSO detectives found Lady at a home in the Danforth Lakes community.

According to the report, a resident found Lady and took her in overnight. She was reunited with her owners shortly after.

Schultz was arrested and charged with grand theft.

