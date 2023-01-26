Read full article on original website
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
county17.com
BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects
GILLETTE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. “This is the quickest effective relief for people...
newslj.com
Bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in Wyo. was intended to make a statement
ROCK SPRINGS — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Wyoming crypto bank's Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia...
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
oilcity.news
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
