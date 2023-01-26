ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

county17.com

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects

GILLETTE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. “This is the quickest effective relief for people...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
LARAMIE, WY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wyoming crypto bank's Federal Reserve application denied

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
WYOMING STATE

