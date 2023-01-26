Dodgers: FanFest Tickets, Including Autograph Sessions, Available Now

Dodgers FanFest is next week, and free tickets for the event along with paid tickets for special experiences just became available to the public.

Tickets for next week's FanFest at Dodger Stadium became available to the public on Thursday, including autograph session tickets available for purchase. In total, 21 different Dodgers will be available for autographs. The event is free, but autographs and VIP experiences will cost you.

Tickets for autographs are $30 each and generally are just for one player, although there are five exceptions where one ticket will get you two players. Overall, there are four time slots ("sessions") and four lines per session.

Session 1 (10:15AM-11:15AM)

Line 1: Brusdar Graterol

Line 2: Shelby Miller

Line 3: Yency Almonte & Phil Bickford

Line 4: Miguel Rojas

Session 2 (11:25AM-12:25PM)

Line 1: Chris Taylor

Line 2: Miguel Vargas

Line 3: Gavin Lux

Line 4: Evan Phillips

Session 3 (12:35PM-1:35PM)

Line 1: Austin Barnes

Line 2: Diego Cartaya

Line 3: Max Muncy

Line 4: Alex Vesia & J.P. Feyereisen

Session 4 (1:45PM-2:45PM)

Line 1: Andre Jackson & Justin Bruihl

Line 2: James Outman & Michael Busch

Line 3: Ryan Pepiot & Michael Grove

Line 4: Noah Syndergaard

For fans of the prospects, line 2 in sessions 2-4 looks interesting, as you can get Miguel Vargas, Diego Cartaya, James Outman, and Michael Busch for a total of $90.

There are also tickets for the "Selfie Station" avaialble for purchase, where $25 can get you a selfie with Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Miguel Vargas, Alex Vesia, or Noah Syndergaard. For $250, you can have a Meet & Greet with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Julio Urias, or Fernando Valenzuela. For $150, you can have lunch with Steve Garvey.

Or, if you're having trouble deciding, just drop $1,995 on an All-Access Pass and do whatever the heck you want.

Information on all of this and more can be found at https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/events/fanfest .