Dodgers: FanFest Tickets, Including Autograph Sessions, Available Now
Dodgers FanFest is next week, and free tickets for the event along with paid tickets for special experiences just became available to the public.
Tickets for next week's FanFest at Dodger Stadium became available to the public on Thursday, including autograph session tickets available for purchase. In total, 21 different Dodgers will be available for autographs. The event is free, but autographs and VIP experiences will cost you.
Tickets for autographs are $30 each and generally are just for one player, although there are five exceptions where one ticket will get you two players. Overall, there are four time slots ("sessions") and four lines per session.
Session 1 (10:15AM-11:15AM)
Line 1: Brusdar Graterol
Line 2: Shelby Miller
Line 3: Yency Almonte & Phil Bickford
Line 4: Miguel Rojas
Session 2 (11:25AM-12:25PM)
Line 1: Chris Taylor
Line 2: Miguel Vargas
Line 3: Gavin Lux
Line 4: Evan Phillips
Session 3 (12:35PM-1:35PM)
Line 1: Austin Barnes
Line 2: Diego Cartaya
Line 3: Max Muncy
Line 4: Alex Vesia & J.P. Feyereisen
Session 4 (1:45PM-2:45PM)
Line 1: Andre Jackson & Justin Bruihl
Line 2: James Outman & Michael Busch
Line 3: Ryan Pepiot & Michael Grove
Line 4: Noah Syndergaard
For fans of the prospects, line 2 in sessions 2-4 looks interesting, as you can get Miguel Vargas, Diego Cartaya, James Outman, and Michael Busch for a total of $90.
There are also tickets for the "Selfie Station" avaialble for purchase, where $25 can get you a selfie with Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Miguel Vargas, Alex Vesia, or Noah Syndergaard. For $250, you can have a Meet & Greet with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Julio Urias, or Fernando Valenzuela. For $150, you can have lunch with Steve Garvey.
Or, if you're having trouble deciding, just drop $1,995 on an All-Access Pass and do whatever the heck you want.
Information on all of this and more can be found at https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/events/fanfest .
