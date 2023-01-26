ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHSRu_0kSVza6R00

One person died after a police pursuit that ended with a rollover crash in the southeast part of Wichita; it happened at Osie & Washington (south of Harry) around 8:30 Thursday morning.

Police officers were investigating larcenies near Hydraulic and Wassall, and began chasing a suspect's car that was possibly involved.

“An officer spotted that vehicle in that area and witnessed it commit a traffic violation at Washington and Wassall,” said Officer Trevor Macy, Wichita Police Department. “The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Pawnee and Washington. The suspect immediately accelerated away from the officer going left of the centerline northbound on Washington.”

Police said the officer initiated a pursuit but quickly called it off. The car continued speeding north on Washington.

“Just north of Funston, the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle on the right. They sideswiped that other vehicle which caused the suspect vehicle to lose control and overturn, where it came to rest in the 1700 block of S. Washington,” Macy said.

Macy said the driver ran from the overturned vehicle but collapsed behind a truck; the man was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he died.

The Wichita Police Department was on the scene, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol, which is investigating for “accountability” and “transparency.”

Body-camera video of the pursuit is expected to be released.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town

Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’. The creative awareness effort is in line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month. ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. That challenge questions if the...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building

Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
EUREKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Shot by Dog

A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Police Chief Issues Statement Following Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan released a statement following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five members of the Memphis Police Dept. Sullivan described the incident as “horrific,” saying he was “shocked and sickened” by the actions of the involved officers. Sullivan extended...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage

That challenge questions if the death penalty is even constitutional. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy