Oak Hills, CA

Area Roundup: Zielke scores a late goal to lift Oak Hills past Apple Valley

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Twenty four hours after being shut out the Oak Hills girls soccer team got back in the win column in a big way.

Mollie Zielke scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal in a 1-0 victory on the road against Apple Valley on Tuesday. Apple Valley beat Oak Hills 2-0 on Monday as the teams made up a game that was scheduled earlier this month.

“I'm very proud of the team's effort level and holding on to a win after playing such a tough game yesterday and getting back out there and leaving it all on the field,” Oak Hills head coach Joe Kulm said. “Our team showed amazing heart.”

In the shutout, goalkeeper Kendall Ness tallied five saves for Oak Hills.

Zielke’s goal came around the 65th minute to lift the Bulldogs in a must-win game to keep the team’s hopes alive at the Mojave River League title.

Both teams entered Monday’s game unbeaten in MRL play and it was Apple Valley taking the lead in the standings after pulling off a 2-0 victory.

Alia Collins instantly put the Sun Devils on the board, scoring on an assist from Sarah Fort about three minutes into the game.

Apple Valley delivered the knockout blow with about five minutes left as Miranda Solis scored after coming up with a loose ball following a corner kick.

Following Tuesday’s action, Apple Valley technically holds a one-game lead in the MRL standings with a 6-1 record, which translates to a .857 winning percentage. Oak Hills has only played five league games and is at 4-1, which is an .800 winning percentage.

Both teams are back in action Thursday afternoon, as the Sun Devils (12-4-1) travel to Serrano, and Oak Hills (6-6) hosts Sultana.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverside Prep 72, University Prep 12

At Oro Grande, the Silver Knights improved to 9-1 in Cross Valley League action with a victory over the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Mya Graham-Scott led the way with 32 points, 15 steals, six rebounds and five assists, and Anyla Blakemore added 16 points, four assists and three steals.

On Monday, Riverside Prep beat Barstow 53-32 in nonleague action. Graham-Scott scored 24 points, and Marissa Torres scored 12 points.

The Silver Knights (21-3) are back in action Jan. 31 at home against Excelsior.

Adelanto 47, Barstow 39

At Barstow, the Saints improved to 2-2 in Desert Sky League action with a victory over the Aztecs on Wednesday.

Nina Lacy led the way for Adelanto with 21 points and 24 rebounds, while Tanzy Richard also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Heavenly Alexander added eight points and six rebounds.

The Saints (7-12) host Granite Hills on Friday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

ACE 2, Excelsior 2

At Victorville, Excelsior continues to hold its half-game lead in the Agape League standings after playing to a draw Monday afternoon.

Excelsior got on the board early after Preston Patterson delivered a strike on a free kick.

The lead held until midway through the first half when ACE countered with a goal from Uzziah Molina.

But the tie didn’t last long as Excelsior retook a 2-1 just before halftime on an own-goal from ACE.

It appeared Excelsior might escape with the victory but Brian Garcia scored the game-tying goal just before the end of the game, heading the ball following a shot from Aaron Blake that hit the goal post.

Excelsior has two games left on the slate, while ACE still has three contests to play. Excelsior currently sits at 8-1-1 in league play, while ACE is at 7-1-1.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday. ACE hosts Silver Valley, and Excelsior is also home against UCSA.

Serrano 3, Hesperia 1

At Phelan, the Diamondbacks handed the Scorpions their first loss in Mojave River League action on Tuesday.

Serrano took a 1-0 by halftime after Nate Munoz scored on an assist from Anthony Potter. Jonah Willyerd scored Serrano’s second goal on a free kick from Aaron Pratt, and Potter added the exclamation mark on an assist from goalkeeper Brandon Quezada. In goal, Quezada tallied eight saves.

For Hesperia, Guillermo Ramirez scored the team’s lone goal, which came on a penalty kick in the second half.

Hesperia (11-8-3, 5-1-1 MRL) is back on the road Thursday against Burroughs, while Serrano (10-11-1, 4-2-1 MRL) travels to Apple Valley.

Oak Hills 5, Apple Valley 0

At Oak Hills, D’Angelo Martinez scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs past the Sun Devils on Tuesday.

Valentin Tapia, Edgar Alvarez and Jordan Guerrero also scored goals for Oak Hills, Jaiden Espinosa assisted on three goals, and Simon Guzman and Isaiah Flores each had an assist.

Oak Hills (11-7-4, 4-1-2 Mojave River League) travels to Sultana on Thursday, while Apple Valley hosts Serrano.

Adelanto 5, Barstow 3

At Adelanto, Damian Espinoza scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Saints past the Aztecs on Wednesday night.

Humberto Gonzalez scored a goal with an assist, and Kanye Wilson and David Barajas each scored a goal. Jesus Bobadilla recorded five saves in net.

Adelanto (15-8-1, 5-0 Desert Sky League) is back in action at Granite Hills on Friday.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Granite Hills 12, Silverado 0

At Apple Valley, three players scored two goals apiece as the Cougars clinched at least a share of the Desert Sky League title on Wednesday night.

Sophia Toranzo, Samantha Grantham and Arlette Rocha each scored twice, while Granite Hills also got goals from R Gonzalez, Marisah Nolan, Charlotte Hele, Carina Duran, Senchin Mendoza and Makenzie Bohn.

The Cougars (9-6-1, 6-0 Desert Sky League) travel to Adelanto on Friday, and could capture the outright league crown with a victory.

Didn't see your team's scores in this roundup? All local varsity scores and results can be reported by email to Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero at JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @J0seQuintero to report any results throughout the season.

