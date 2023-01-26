ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Faucette steps down as head football coach at Ida Baker

By Dustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Another Southwest Florida football head coach is stepping down, adding to a high-turnover offseason.

Ida Baker's Chuck Faucette confirmed his plans to retire from coaching after four seasons with the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Faucette, who will turn 60 this year, said he made the decision when reflecting after last season and cited his age as one of the reasons. He will remain an educator at Ida Baker.

In the four seasons under Faucette, the Bulldogs went 17-19 after winning just two total games in the two years prior to his arrival. In 2020, the team reached the postseason for the first time in six years.

"I did the best I could with what I had," Faucette said.

Along with experience coaching at the Division I and NFL level, Faucette enjoyed success at Missouri and Texas high schools. With Dallas Bishop Lynch, Faucette steered his team to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state championship.

As a player, Faucette was a two-time All-ACC selection and a three-time honorable mention All-American at the University of Maryland before playing two seasons with the San Diego Chargers.

At Baker, Faucette said it felt good to see some of his players go off to continue their playing careers. He also named the program's first win against South Fort Myers in 2020 and scoring a last-second touchdown to beat Island Coast in 2019 as some of his standout memories.

Closing out a coaching career that spanned more than three decades, Faucette said he would like to see Ida Baker football progress forward and is hoping for a hire from within.

"I look at it and say I left it in better shape than when I got here," he said.

Faucette's resignation comes the same week Lely head coach J.J. Everage announced plans to leave his post for the new Southwest Florida program at Aubrey Rogers High, leaving the Trojans looking for a new coach.

Lehigh, North Fort Myers, Palmetto Ridge and SFCA also have vacancies with their respective head football coaches announcing their resignations over the last two months. Riverdale replaced head coach Frank Hepler with Kendoll Gibson earlier this month.

Ida Baker plans to hire Faucette's replacement by mid-February.

