Boston, MA

Knicks And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the New York Knicks in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels, DaQuan Jeffries and Evan Fournier.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Smart and Mfiondu Kabengele.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks come into the night with a 26-23 record in 49 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 14-10 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-14 record in 49 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-5 in the 23 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

However, the Celtics are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

In November, the two teams faced off in New York City, and the Celtics won 133-118.

Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Jayson Tatum had 26 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett all scored 22+ points for the Knicks.

Last season, the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs (they were the fourth seed in 2021), while the Celtics made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

FastBreak on FanNation

