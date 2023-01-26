Austin Butler Credits Ex For ‘Elvis’ Success

Related
Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila
Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.
Jeffree Star tweets picture of him holding hands with 'NFL boo,' fans try to solve who it is
Social media superstar Jeffrey Star sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he tweeted a picture of himself holding hands with his "NFL boo."
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
Jessie James Decker May Have Exposed Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino’s Romance
Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey have fueled relationship rumors with their flirtatious social media discussions after meeting as Dancing With the Stars contestants. Their fellow season 31 competitor Jesse James Decker may have spilled the beans about the rumored romance between the two. Jessie James Decker Referred to Guadagnino as...
NBA Champ Matt Barnes Allegedly Spits On Fiancée's Ex During Heated Dispute: Video
The former basketball player later filed a restraining order against the man, who is now also suing Barnes.
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs
Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde. On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Photos: Meet The Newest SI Swimsuit Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is the latest rookie to be announced for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. SI revealed that Wood-Tepperbeg, a fitness guru, model and yoga and Pilates instructor, would be featured in this year's SI Swim edition earlier this month. "Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, ...
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S. The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
Proof Channing Tatum Can't Keep His Cool Around Magic Mike Co-Star Salma Hayek
Watch: Salma Hayek Says "Get Ready" for Magic Mike at Golden Globes. It's not often that you get to work alongside your celebrity crush. But that's exactly what Channing Tatum got to do in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which premieres Feb. 10. And while the star is currently dating The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, he couldn't help but lose his cool when talking about his celeb crush: co-star Salma Hayek.
Khloé Kardashian is an inspiration for her transformation
Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a very long time. So whenever she changes her look or debuts something new, it often makes headlines and gets people’s attention. However, this also hurls up rumors that the 38 year old model is finally putting to rest.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
The quarterback enjoyed a day outside with his youngest child, and shared a wholesome image on his Instagram Stories Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian are soaking up the sun! The superstar quarterback, 45, is spending some quality father-daughter time with his youngest child, 10, and even shared a wholesome image of their hangout to his Instagram Story on Sunday. In the photo posted by Brady, Vivian can be seen standing on a swing as she's surrounded by flowers and takes in a bit of shade. Brady is...
Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Catsuit To Gym After Hugging Ex Jason Sudeikis: Photos
Olivia Wilde appeared happy and healthy leaving the gym a day after a reunion with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress/director, 38, was spotted rocking a black bodysuit for her workout in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 28. With her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a loose ponytail, Olivia’s natural beauty took center stage as she hopped into her SUV and sped away.
Pete Davidson Packs on PDA With Former Co-Star
And Chase Sui Wonders displayed plenty of PDA at a weekend getaway in Hawaii. While wading into the crystal-clear water, the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars renewed romance rumors. Wonders wrapped her arms around the funnyman as they chatted in the ocean before returning to shore, reported Page Six. The twosome shared a sweet smooch once they were dried off and settled on their beach towels. While sitting on the same beach chair, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 26-year-old actress couldn't keep their hands off one another. Wearing floral swim trunks and a black baseball hat, Davidson showed off his tattooed limbs, which were noticeably missing ink dedicated to his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. While dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. Despite this, he didn't seem to be sporting the tattoo in recent photos. His Kardashian tattoo was nowhere to be seen when he relaxed at the beach.
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Viral For New Video
The pop-punk drummer’s daughter has been getting a lot of reactions online. Alabama Barker, daughter of pop-punk star Travis Barker, is going viral on social media for a new video shared to TikTok. While this might be the first time some hear of her, others remember when she was much younger. Still, her clip did cause some discussion online.
Chase Sui Wonders ‘faked’ passionate PDA to look like a ‘real couple’ but Pete Davidson’s ‘genuinely happy,’ says expert
PETE Davidson's heavy PDA with Chase Sui Wonders may be for show — but that doesn't mean the pair's not genuinely into each other. Body language expert Patti Wood says that Chase, 26, seems intent on showing others that she and Pete, 29, are in "this great romantic relationship" — but he's having fun and not resisting her touch.
Sean Penn Seen On Date With Art Director Tarka Russell, 33, After Weekend Getaway With Ex Robin Wright
Sean Penn, 62, turned heads on Thursday evening when he stepped out for a date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant with Tarka Russell. The actor, whose ex-wife is Robin Wright, was photographed outside the location, where he and the 33-year-old art director reportedly spent three hours together, and wore a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and light-colored sneakers. Tarka wore a tan jacket with fringe at the bottom, jeans, and black boots as her hair was down and carried a purse over one wrist.
